Judge weighs reports on woman accused of trying to kill kids

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 9:11 am < a min read
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge says she wants to know why two reports on the mental health differ before deciding whether a woman accused of trying to kill her children by driving her van into the Atlantic Ocean in 2014 can be moved from a psychiatric hospital.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2qE8Ky0 ) reports Circuit Judge Leah Case said a May 4 report shows that while 36-year-old Ebony Wilkerson meets the criteria for involuntary commitment, she could be sent to a less-restrictive facility. However a report received Tuesday says she no longer meets the involuntary commitment criteria.

Judge Case hasn’t set a hearing date.

The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, woman was found not guilty by reason of insanity on three charges of child neglect and child endangerment in July 2016.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

