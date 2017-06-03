Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Judges OK video of…

Judges OK video of stomping death in man’s murder conviction

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 12:02 pm 1 min read
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — It wasn’t unfair for a jury to see cellphone video of a man being stomped to death in the suspect’s murder trial, a New Jersey appeals court ruled while upholding the man’s prison sentence.

Dwayne Johnson had argued the video of the January 2013 fight in Newark unfairly influenced jurors, but a three-judge appeals panel rejected that argument and ruled that the video was crucial to the jury’s decision to convict him of first-degree murder in the death of Terrence Everett.

The video showed Johnson beating and repeatedly kicking Everett while he was on the ground. He is then seen rifling through the man’s pockets before leaving.

“The fact that the video was disturbing and upsetting does not detract from the fact that it was legitimately a part of the state’s proof of defendant’s criminal state of mind,” the judges said in their written ruling.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Johnson also questioned an expert’s finding that the man died because of the beating in his appeal of his conviction and 54-year prison sentence. His attorney argued that the victim was overweight, had a heart condition and was on PCP.

Prosecutors said at the time that Johnson and Everett were friends but began an argument after Johnson’s girlfriend asked Everett for cigarettes. Everett later punched Johnson’s girlfriend in the head, police said.

Johnson attacked Everett the next month and a passer-by captured video of the attack on their cellphone.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Judges OK video of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.