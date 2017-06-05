Jurors considering case of man accused of raping 6 sisters

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Jurors in suburban Philadelphia are to resume deliberations Tuesday in the case of a man accused of sexually assaulting six girls in the same family, fathering two children by one of them.

Jurors deliberated for five hours Monday following closing arguments in the Bucks County trial of 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan on numerous charges of rape and sexual assault.

Authorities allege the parents “gifted” the oldest girl to Kaplan because he helped them financially. Deputy District Attorney Kate Kohler said Kaplan created a world in which “child rape was the norm.”

Defense attorney Ryan Hyde said the family considered Kaplan married to the oldest daughter and he never abused the younger girls. Hyde said the girls lied, reversing initial statements denying abuse, to help their mother get out of jail.