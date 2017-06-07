Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump nominates new FBI directorNew Social Security CIO OPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Jury considers fate of…

Jury considers fate of man who traveled to Islamic State

By MATTHEW BARAKAT June 7, 2017 4:02 pm < a min read
Share

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury is now considering the fate of a Virginia man who traveled to Syria and Iraq because, as he put it, he wanted to “check things out” inside the Islamic State.

Lawyers presented closing arguments Wednesday in the terrorism trial of Mohamad Khweis of Alexandria, who eventually fled the Islamic State and was captured by Kurdish forces last year.

Prosecutors ridiculed the notion that Khweis was on a three-month curiosity tour. They noted that he told terrorists on an intake form that he was willing to be a suicide bomber.

Khweis took the stand and testified that once he arrived in Syria, he felt he couldn’t refuse requests from Islamic State officials for fear of being labeled a spy.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Jury considers fate of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Wyoming Army National Guardsman dons warpaint during training

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.