Key developments in Minnesota officer’s manslaughter trial

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI June 11, 2017 2:42 pm < a min read
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who shot and killed a black motorist will resume Monday with closing arguments.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July in the Minneapolis suburb of Falcon Heights. Castile’s girlfriend streamed the immediate aftermath live on Facebook, which brought the case extra attention.

Castile informed Yanez during the stop that he had a gun. He had a permit to carry it.

Yanez testified Friday that he saw the gun and that Castile disregarded his commands not to pull it out of his pocket before he opened fire. Five of the seven shots he fired struck Castile.

Castile faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the manslaughter charge.

U.S. News
