Kurdish man with minor record fights deportation from US

By JONATHAN MATTISE June 17, 2017 8:51 am < a min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Kurdish man who appears to have only minor convictions woke up to a knock on the door of his Tennessee home a week ago and was whisked away for deportation as part of a roundup of Iraqi nationals.

His wife says he could be killed if he’s sent back to Iraq because he’s been outspoken against the Islamic State and Iraq’s occupation of Kurdistan.

Kurdish filmmaker Sarkaut Taro’s wife, Bayan Taro, says he was arrested by men in plain clothes with unmarked cars. His lawyer says he’s detained in Louisiana.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the arrest stems from a deal with Iraq.

Immigrant advocates say at least 12 people were arrested in Nashville, mostly Kurds. Mayor Megan Barry said ICE’s actions could undermine local police relations with immigrants.

