Latest: Principal of slain teen’s school: She was ‘beloved’

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 11:42 am 2 min read
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a teenage girl as she and her friends returned to a mosque in Virginia (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The principal of the suburban Washington high school that slain Muslim teen Nabra Hassanen attended says the 10th grader was a beloved student and a friend to all.

South Lakes High School Principal Kim Retzer said in a letter Tuesday that she visited with Nabra’s family a day earlier. Retzer says she offered condolences and says Nabra will be greatly missed.

Authorities have said an angry driver attacked Nabra with a baseball bat, put her in his car and took her to another location where he attacked her again. Her body was found in a pond.

Police say the 17-year-old left a Sterling-area mosque between Ramadan prayers to get food at a McDonald’s with other teenagers. They were on their way back when Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, drove up to their group and an altercation ensued.

The incident is not being investigated as a hate crime.

Retzer’s letter says school counselors and a Fairfax County Public Schools crisis team were available Tuesday to support students or staff. She says crisis support also will be available in the coming days.

___

10 a.m.

Vigils are being planned around the country to honor a Muslim teen who police say was fatally beaten with a baseball bat by an angry driver as she walked with friends to a Virginia mosque this weekend.

Women’s Initiative for Self-Empowerment CEO Rana Abdelhamid said by telephone that her group is partnering with groups in cities around the nation to hold vigils Tuesday for 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen and stand in solidarity with her family.

Abdelhamid says there are vigils planned in New York, Washington, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Detroit. A vigil also is planned for Wednesday in Hassanen’s hometown of Reston, Virginia.

Police say the Egyptian-American girl died of blunt force trauma to the upper body after 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres of El Salvador attacked her with a baseball bat in a Washington suburb. Police have described it as a road rage incident and say there’s no evidence to suggest it was a hate crime.

___

3:30 a.m.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her Virginia mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl’s friends.

Police say 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen died of blunt force trauma to the upper body after 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres attacked her with a baseball bat in a Washington suburb.

Police have described it as a road rage incident and say there’s no evidence to suggest it was a hate crime.

The girl’s father says he doesn’t understand how this could have happened and that his daughter was a friend to everyone.

Martinez Torres was arraigned Monday and denied bail pending a July 19 court appearance. A judge appointed him a public defender, whose office declined comment.

