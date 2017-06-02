Sports Listen

Little Caesars lawyer: Lawsuit over halal pizza ‘frivolous’

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:48 pm < a min read
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Little Caesars is firing back in a dispute with a Muslim man over halal pizza at a Detroit-area location.

Attorney J. Michael Huget (HUE’-git) says the man ordered a pepperoni pizza without pork in Dearborn but then switched his order to a hot-and-ready pizza. He says pizzas that are available for instant purchase typically aren’t halal.

Mohamad Bazzi is suing the pizza chain. Halal refers to meals that follow Islamic custom and don’t contain pork.

Huget said Friday that Bazzi’s lawsuit is “frivolous” and has “serious factual errors.”

Bazzi’s attorney, Majed Moughni (MAJ’-id MOUG’-nee), says he’s not backing down and will be adding more customers to the lawsuit. Dearborn has a large Muslim population.

