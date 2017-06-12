Los Angeles apartment construction site burns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire early Monday burned two apartment buildings under construction in east Hollywood, damaged adjacent residential structures and displaced 20 people, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in good condition, department spokeswoman Amy Bastman said.

Arson investigators quickly examined the scene, and a man described as a person of interest was detained for questioning, fire Capt. Erik Scott told KTTV-TV.

The fire, reported about 6 a.m. in the wood framing of buildings on the construction site, blew out windows in an apartment building on one side and damaged a single-family home on the other side.

More than 100 firefighters battled the flames, which were extinguished in about 40 minutes.

The American Red Cross was assisting 10 adults and 10 children displaced by the fire.