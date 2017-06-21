Man accused of moving cocaine through children’s day care

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center used as a drug trafficking hub.

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer on Tuesday said the cocaine in the case was found in a room next to a child’s bed.

Felipe Talamante is accused of trafficking dozens of pounds of cocaine out of the house that also functioned as an unlicensed day care center for children of many ages.

Police had previously arrested Talamante at the same home two years ago — also for allegedly possessing 20 kilograms of cocaine, but that case was not prosecuted. Drug enforcement agents did not return messages asking why.