Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man accused of stealing…

Man accused of stealing WWII dog tags from National Archives

By KASEY JONES June 13, 2017 9:10 pm < a min read
Share

A historian has been charged with stealing the dog tags of U.S. servicemen whose planes crashed in World War II from the National Archives and selling them on eBay.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland says in a news release that 32-year-old Antonin DeHays of College Park, Maryland, was charged theft of government records in federal court Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, DeHays repeatedly visited the National Archives at College Park. Prosecutors say he stole dog tags and other documents.

Authorities say the dog tags of a downed Tuskegee airman were stolen and DeHays “donated” them to a museum in Virginia.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

Prosecutors say a search of DeHays’ home led to the recovery of documents missing from the National Archives.

No phone number could be found for DeHays.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man accused of stealing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard training mission

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.