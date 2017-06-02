Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man arrested in theft…

Man arrested in theft of Portland train victim’s ring

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 12:12 pm < a min read
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a backpack and wedding ring from a victim of last week’s triple stabbing on a light-rail train in Portland.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the ring and backpack belonged to Ricky Best, a 53-year-old man who was killed while heading home from his job as a city employee. Simpson says the backpack contained personal items important to Best’s family.

Simpson says the suspect was seen on surveillance video leaving the train carrying the backpack in his right hand. The Portland Police Bureau tweeted news of the arrest Friday, but did not immediately release the man’s name.

Police say Jeremy Christian stabbed three men — two fatally — after going into a racist tirade on the train. He has yet to enter a plea on charges of aggravated murder and other crimes.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man arrested in theft…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard airmen demonstrate insertion and extraction maneuvers

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.