U.S. News

Man charged after teen fatally shot over Air Jordan sneakers

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 1:11 pm < a min read
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man is charged in the slaying of a 17-year-old boy who was trying to sell a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Dante Ford faces arraignment Friday on murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and gun charges.

He’s accused of killing Corey Harris-Thomas. The Grosse Pointe Woods teen had arranged to sell a pair of the shoes to Ford. Harris-Thomas and a 24-year-old friend picked up Ford Tuesday afternoon on Detroit’s west side.

Prosecutors say Harris-Thomas, his friend and Ford were shot inside the SUV.

Harris-Thomas died at the scene. Ford ran away. He was arrested Wednesday.

Ford also is charged with armed robbery after Air Jordan sneakers were taken earlier Tuesday from a 16-year-old boy who had arranged to sell a pair.

