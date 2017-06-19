Sports Listen

Man fatally shot during altercation at Father’s Day barbecue

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:11 am < a min read
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a man has been shot and killed at a Father’s Day barbecue attended by dozens of friends and family in upstate New York.

Forty-six-year-old Terrance Roberts was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon. The Times Union of Albany reports that police say the shooting came after some sort of altercation.

Police declined to provide details about potential suspects, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Hours after the shooting, friends and family built a makeshift memorial for Roberts at the site of the shooting.

