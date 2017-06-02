Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man who used emojis…

Man who used emojis to advise killers to be sentenced

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 1:08 am < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A U.S. judge will sentence an Illinois man who used text-message emojis to offer advice on how to kill a wealthy Chicago woman vacationing in Indonesia.

Government filings before Friday’s sentencing describe Robert Bibbs texting “high-five” symbols from Chicago approving plans by his cousin and the cousin’s girlfriend to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack at a Bali resort in 2014. They bludgeoned her to death with a fruit-stand handle and stuffed her body in a suitcase.

Prosecutors want a sentence of nine to 11 years. They say Bibbs offered advice on killing the mother of his cousin’s girlfriend for an inheritance cut.

The cousin, Tommy Schaefer, is serving 18 years in Indonesia. Heather Mack is serving 10. Defense attorneys say Bibbs had a lesser role and shouldn’t receive a similar sentence.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man who used emojis…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.