Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man, woman found dead…

Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds on Chicago Skyway

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:03 am < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man and woman have been found dead with gunshot wounds on the Chicago Skyway, prompting an early-morning closure of part of the expressway that connects the city with Indiana.

Walter Schroeder, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, tells the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2sApXKA ) that crews responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police spokesman Officer Ron Gaines says the man was shot in the head and the woman was shot in the back, and both were found unresponsive at the scene. He says the deaths were being investigated as possibly domestic-related.

The Illinois Department of Transportation fully closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 east of the Dan Ryan Expressway because of the police activity.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man, woman found dead…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA celebrates Tech Day on Capitol Hill

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.