Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds on Chicago Skyway

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man and woman have been found dead with gunshot wounds on the Chicago Skyway, prompting an early-morning closure of part of the expressway that connects the city with Indiana.

Walter Schroeder, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, tells the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2sApXKA ) that crews responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police spokesman Officer Ron Gaines says the man was shot in the head and the woman was shot in the back, and both were found unresponsive at the scene. He says the deaths were being investigated as possibly domestic-related.

The Illinois Department of Transportation fully closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 east of the Dan Ryan Expressway because of the police activity.

