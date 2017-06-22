Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Meeting planned with students…

Meeting planned with students about missing Chinese scholar

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 7:26 am < a min read
Share

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — University of Illinois police representatives and a campus counseling center will meet with students to discuss the search for a visiting scholar from China.

The Thursday evening gathering at Altgeld Hall in Urbana comes two weeks after 26-year-old Yingying Zhang disappeared. The university says the meeting is open to the public.

Police Chief Jeff Christensen also said in a Wednesday statement that investigators “continue to make progress” and “will not give up” until Zhang is found. He said he couldn’t disclose details about the ongoing investigation.

Police say surveillance video shows Zhang entering a black Saturn Astra in Urbana on the afternoon of June 9. They’ve labeled the case a kidnapping.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Zhang’s father, aunt and boyfriend travelled from China and are staying in university housing as the search continues.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Meeting planned with students…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture Secretary hosts counterparts in Georgia

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.