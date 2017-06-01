Sports Listen

Memorable words from the National Spelling Bee

By BEN NUCKOLS June 1, 2017 7:32 pm 2 min read
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee proves every year that word knowledge is personal and idiosyncratic. Words that baffle most of the audience are considered easy by elite spellers. And spellers get tripped up by words that many older people come across frequently. Here are some memorable words from Thursday’s final rounds of the bee.

___

CORRIEDALE: A large, hornless sheep from New Zealand. This word led to arguably the most surprising elimination of the finals, when Siyona Mishra, the reigning South Asian Spelling Bee champion, bowed out. She went with “coreydale.”

___

CHOUCROUTE: Fine-cut cabbage. This was one of many tricky words that Shourav Dasari breezed through with minimal effort.

___

AUTEUR: Rutvik Gandharsi knew how to spell this word, but he didn’t know what it meant — a film director who believes he or she is the sole author of a movie — and that was his downfall. He went with the similar-sounding “hauteur.”

___

CHRYSELEPHANTINE: Composed of or adorned with gold or ivory. Tejas Muthusamy impressed the audience with his knowledge of roots by asking if it contained the Greek root “chrys,” meaning gold.

___

WHIRLICOTE: A heavy and luxurious carriage or coach. Maggie Sheridan struggled just to pronounce the word correctly and then gave her best guess, getting it right just before her 2-minute allotted time expired. “One second to spare,” pronouncer Jacques Bailly said. “Don’t do that again.”

___

SPRINZ: A hard cheese suitable for grating. Erin Howard spelled it correctly.

___

APPARENTEMENT: An alliance of French political parties formed during an election. “You really have to give me a word I know,” Erin Howard said to pronouncer Jacques Bailly. Upon hearing the word, she asked, “Did you misunderstand my request?” She spelled it right anyway.

___

SKEUOMORPH: An ornament or design representing a utensil or implement. Shourav Dasari spelled it correctly.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

