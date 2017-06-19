Sports Listen

Men investigated in Missouri abduction, Georgia death

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 2:50 pm < a min read
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing a neighbor, stealing his car and later kidnapping a Missouri woman before he was finally apprehended in Kansas.

Prosecutors in Georgia have charged 53-year-old John Czarnecki with murder in the death of 56-year-old Abraham Rudolph Jacobs. Czarnecki and 43-year-old Christopher Smith of Cave Springs, Georgia, are charged with kidnapping and robbery in Missouri.

Police found Jacobs’ body Thursday inside Czarnecki’s apartment in Chamblee, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. The men lived in the same apartment complex.

Authorities say Czarnecki picked up Smith and they drove Jacobs’ stolen SUV to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where they kidnapped a woman Thursday morning outside a Wal-Mart store. She was taken to a cornfield and robbed but released unharmed.

Both men were arrested Friday night in Grinnell, Kansas.

