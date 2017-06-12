Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Minnesota residents haul out…

Minnesota residents haul out snow blowers to remove hail

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 4:31 pm 1 min read
Share

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Residents in suburban Minneapolis hauled out their snow blowers after a quick-moving hail storm left the area looking like winter.

Hail piled up in local roads and led to flooding Sunday in Coon Rapids, prompting public works crews to use front-end loaders and even a snowplow to clear away several inches of hail from the streets, KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2s2WCIj ) reported.

“It was like a snow storm — of hail,” said local resident Ron Busch, who estimated the storm lasted about 20 minutes.

Busch said he had pulled out his snow blower to clear away some of the hail.

Free webinar: Register now to learn how the State Department, FCC, CIA, EPA and GSA are implementing their cloud strategies.
Advertisement

Another resident, Liz Birkelo, said the storm hit hard, fast and loud.

“Kind of unbelievable,” she said. “Mother nature decides to say hello every once in a while.”

No injuries were reported due to the weather, according to Anoka County emergency dispatchers. But there were reports of property damage, such as shredded screens and holes in the siding of homes.

Some longtime residents told the television station that in 40 years of living in the area, they’d never seen anything like the piles of hail that accumulated during the storm.

Coon Rapids is about 15 miles north of Minneapolis.

___

When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.

Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Minnesota residents haul out…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.