DA: Woman bought gun before she, 2 kids found shot amid fire

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 6:51 pm < a min read
STRASBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania mother bought a firearm the day before she and her two young children were found dead with gunshot wounds in a burning home.

Officials in Lancaster County also say they don’t believe there is any further danger to the community following the discovery of the bodies of 40-year-old Carola Arnau, her 10-year-old daughter and her 4-year-old son in their Strasburg home early Tuesday.

District Attorney Craig Stedman says the woman purchased a firearm and ammunition on Monday, and officials are seeking information about her mental state. He says the woman and her husband, who was at work, were divorcing and the situation had been “escalating.” Investigators believe the fire was deliberately set.

Strasburg is about halfway between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capital.

