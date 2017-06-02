Sports Listen

New Jersey student found dead 7 days after entering dorm

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 7:52 am < a min read
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey City University graduate student was found dead in his dorm room seven days after his key card was used to enter the building and two days after classes ended.

The Jersey Journal (http://bit.ly/2qJgAKF ) reports the university’s housing director found 54-year-old Jerome Hill face down on his bed wearing a breathing mask on May 17. Spokeswoman Ellen Wayman-Gordon says officials went to the room because Hill had not answered a question about his summer housing.

It appeared Hill had a private bedroom, but it’s not known how many other students shared the suite.

An autopsy is pending, but the death does not appear suspicious.

Hill was a doctoral student in the school’s Civil Security Leadership, Management and Policy program with a focus on cyber security education.

___

Information from: The Jersey Journal , http://www.nj.com/jjournal

