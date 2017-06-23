Sports Listen

New York woman, 3 others charged with killing her mother

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 12:37 pm < a min read
ONTARIO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old New York woman and three other people have been charged in the killing of the woman’s mother for insurance money.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects include 52-year-old Julie Martin’s daughter, from Sodus, a 21-year-old Rochester man and two men, ages 18 and 19, from Henrietta.

All have been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree conspiracies. They’re being held in the county jail without bail. The district attorney’s office didn’t have information on the suspects’ lawyers.

Deputies say Martin was found dead inside her home in the town of Ontario on Feb. 1. Police say her daughter killed her for the insurance money.

Officials haven’t disclosed Martin’s cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

