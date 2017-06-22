Sports Listen

No bond for man charged in fatal shooting of Houston infant

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 3:21 pm < a min read
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a 24-year-old Houston man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old boy killed in his father’s arms as his dad was trying to run from assailants.

Jared Balogun made a brief appearance Thursday before state District Judge Jan Krocker. He was arrested Tuesday for the slaying last week of Messiah Marshall.

Prosecutor Keri Fuller says Balogun and two other men approached 22-year-old Nigel Marshall on June 14 at an apartment complex as he was helping his young son walk while taking out the trash. An argument ensued and gunshots were fired. As the father ran carrying the boy, the child was hit.

The two other men with Balogun are still being sought.

Records show Balogun has a history of arrests.

___

This story has been corrected to update spelling of Marshall in 3rd paragraph.

