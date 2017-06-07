Sports Listen

North Carolina deputy hurt after bullet hits windshield

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 8:20 am < a min read
ELLENBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been hurt after a bullet hit the windshield of his patrol car during a chase.

The Rutherford County sheriff’s department says the officer is recovering after the shooting about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Ellenboro.

Sheriff Chris Francis told news outlets a Forest City police officer was trying to make a traffic stop when a pickup truck drove away. Deputies took up the chase and Francis says someone in the truck fired at the officers.

One shot hit the windshield of Deputy Jeffrey Burgess, who was hit by fragments. Burgess was treated and released from a Shelby hospital.

Francis says investigators think a man and woman were in the truck. They have not been found.

Ellenboro is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Charlotte.

