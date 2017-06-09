Sports Listen

North Carolina man charged with murder in 2-year-old’s death

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 8:09 am < a min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andrew Harris said in a news release 25-year-old Christopher Sims was charged with murder Thursday after the boy died. Sims originally was charged with felony child abuse.

Officers were called to Carolinas Medical Center on Wednesday evening and told by hospital staff they were treating the boy for several injuries.

Harris said investigators interviewed the child’s mother and Sims as well as hospital staff. The initial investigation determined that the boy was left alone with Sims when he was injured.

The boy was pronounced dead Thursday evening and the charges were upgraded. It was not known if he has an attorney.

Police have not released the boy’s name.

