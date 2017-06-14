North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials say Gervais Dylan Gatete of Raleigh, an employee of park concessionaire Xanterra Parks and Resorts, fell into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin just north of Old Faithful late Tuesday.

Gatete was with seven other people when he fell. The group flagged down a ranger, Gatete was taken by ambulance to the airport in West Yellowstone, Montana, and he was flown a Salt Lake City burn hospital.

Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin says the incident is still under investigation. She did not know Gatete’s medical condition.

Advertisement

This is the first serious injury in a thermal area in Yellowstone this year. Last June, a man left the boardwalk and died after falling into a hot spring in the Norris Geyser Basin.