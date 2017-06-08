Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » NY fort acquires wartime…

NY fort acquires wartime journals of Pennsylvania officer

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 8:38 am < a min read
Share

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (AP) — Officials at New York’s Fort Ticonderoga say they’ve acquired two rare journals of a Pennsylvania officer who served on the northern frontier during the American Revolution.

Museum curators at the historic site and tourist attraction in the southeastern Adirondacks say the acquisition of Capt. John Lacey’s journals was made possible by a large donation. The amount and the source weren’t released.

Lacey served in Col. Anthony Wayne’s 4th Pennsylvania Battalion in 1776. While Wayne and his battalion fought in Quebec, Lacey’s regiment was assigned to work on the fortifications at Ticonderoga.

Curators say the journals provide a glimpse into a young American officer’s life in the field during a pivotal year in the Revolutionary War, as well as details of how 18th century military defenses were prepared at the fort.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » NY fort acquires wartime…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA introduces 2017 astronaut class

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.