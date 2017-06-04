Sports Listen

NY officer dragged by car, critically injured; 2 in custody

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 7:27 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York plainclothes police officer was critically injured when a driver he was questioning in a gunfire investigation took off, dragging the officer more than two city blocks.

A police spokesman said Officer Dalsh Veve fired his weapon as he was being dragged by the Honda Civic around midnight Saturday in Brooklyn and a 15-year-old male passenger was struck by the bullet.

Police spokesman Sgt. Lee Jones said the 35-year-old officer suffered serious head injuries and was hospitalized at Kings County Hospital. He said the teenager walked to a hospital, and police took two suspects into custody Sunday in connection with the officer’s shooting.

The sergeant said Veve has nine years on the police force.

