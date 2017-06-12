Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: 1 dead, 17…

Officials: 1 dead, 17 injured in 8-vehicle crash in Georgia

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 10:18 pm < a min read
Share

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An eight-vehicle crash in Georgia has killed one person and injured 17 others.

Gwinnett County Fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge says in a news release that a vehicle trapped beneath a tractor-trailer was on fire when crews arrived Monday afternoon at the crash along state Highway 316 in suburban Atlanta. He says the driver of that vehicle was killed.

Rutledge says nine injured people were taken to area hospitals and two of them were in critical condition. He says eight other people had minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.

The statement says the Lawrenceville Police Department is investigating the accident.

Free webinar: Register now to learn how the State Department, FCC, CIA, EPA and GSA are implementing their cloud strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: 1 dead, 17…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.