Officials: Mom tapes son to chair, takes other child to swim

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 8:31 am < a min read
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.

Thirty-two-year-old Susan Malysa, of Boardman Township, remains jailed after a court appearance Tuesday for felony child endangering.

Boardman Township police say they arrested Malysa on Monday at a YMCA after a relative went to her home and found the boy in the home’s basement, bound to the chair with his mouth taped shut. Police say the child was cold and shaking.

A police report notes a previous report from April 2016 alleging that the child told a school counselor a woman had hit him with a hammer to discipline him.

Relatives have custody of the children.

Court records don’t indicate if Malysa has an attorney.

