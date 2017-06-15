Sports Listen

Ohio man set to appear in court in slayings of 3 women

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 12:05 am < a min read
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a man charged in the deaths of five people in two cities is set for a hearing on the latest charges.

Police say 45-year-old George Brinkman Jr. will be in Parma Municipal Court Thursday. He was charged Wednesday with aggravated murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. Their bodies were found Sunday in their North Royalton home. Police haven’t said how they died.

Brinkman was charged Tuesday with murder in the slayings of his employers, 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John. Their bodies were found Monday in their North Canton home. Authorities say they apparently were shot.

It couldn’t be determined immediately if Brinkman has an attorney.

