Jury to be picked in manslaughter trial of Minnesota officer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorneys were prepared to select a jury from a mostly white pool Monday for the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist.

Opening statements were expected to follow Monday afternoon in the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is Latino, in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile during a traffic stop last July after Castile said he had a gun.

Prosecutors have said Yanez’s actions weren’t reasonable, while Yanez’s attorneys have said he feared for his life. Castile’s girlfriend was in the car with her daughter and streamed the shooting’s aftermath live on Facebook.

Defense attorneys said last week that Yanez plans to testify.

Ramsey County District Judge William Leary III ruled Monday morning that the jury will be allowed to hear that Castile had a permit to carry his handgun. Defense attorneys have said that opens the door for them to argue that Castile obtained his permit illegally in 2016 because he was allegedly a marijuana user at the time. Minnesota’s gun permit application requires applicants to state they aren’t users of illegal drugs.

Jury selection began last week with an initial pool of 50 people, including around six blacks. The pool was narrowed to 23 on Friday. The 16 men and seven women included two people of color — a young black man who is a manager at a Wendy’s restaurant and an 18-year-old community college student who emigrated from Ethiopia with her family about 10 years ago.

Attorneys for both sides were scheduled to use their allotted strikes Monday to cut the remaining pool down to the 12 jurors and three alternates who would hear the case.

The defense unsuccessfully tried last week to get the black woman dismissed for cause. Defense attorney Earl Gray argued that she didn’t know enough about the U.S. criminal justice system.

According to U.S. Census data, the population of Ramsey County, which includes St. Paul and several of its suburbs, is 69 percent white, 11 percent black, 13 percent Asian and 7 percent Hispanic.

