Opening statements expected Monday in Minnesota cop’s trial

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 7:36 pm < a min read
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Twenty-three potential jurors will move on to the next round of the selection process in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist.

Prosecutors say St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Yanez is Latino. The aftermath was streamed live on Facebook.

Jury selection began Tuesday. The 16 men and seven women still in the pool will return to the Ramsey County courthouse on Monday, when defense attorneys and prosecutors will be allowed to strike eight altogether to get to a final panel of 12 jurors and three alternates. The pool includes two people of color.

Opening statements are expected Monday afternoon. Yanez’s attorneys have said he will likely testify.

