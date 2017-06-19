Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Pastor's disappearance reignites debate…

Pastor’s disappearance reignites debate over treasure hunt

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 1:14 pm < a min read
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a body has been found along the Rio Grande in northern New Mexico not far from where a Colorado pastor parked his vehicle before heading out to search for a supposed hidden cache of gold and jewels.

Authorities have yet to identify the body, but the case of missing pastor Paris Wallace of Grand Junction has reignited calls by some for the treasure hunt to come to an end.

In 2016, another Colorado man died in the New Mexico backcountry while searching for a bounty that an antiquities dealer said he stashed somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. It has inspired thousands to search in vain across remote corners of New Mexico, Yellowstone National Park and elsewhere.

In the latest case, crews began looking for Wallace last week after his family reported him missing.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Pastor's disappearance reignites debate…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Ships arrive at Boston Harbor to celebrate Sail Boston event

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.