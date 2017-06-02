Sports Listen

Penn State making changes to Greek system after pledge death

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:56 pm < a min read
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State is making changes to its Greek system, including taking control of the previously self-governing fraternities and sororities, in the wake of the February death of a pledge.

The university’s board of trustees approved a set of changes during a meeting Friday. Earlier this week, the parents of 19-year-old sophomore Timothy Piazza released a scathing letter to the school. They accuse officials of turning a blind eye to hazing and excessive drinking in the Greek system, saying it led to the Feb. 4 death of their son.

Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity face charges in connection with Piazza’s death.

Police say he drank a life-threatening amount of alcohol during a hazing ritual.

President Eric Barron says Penn State will lobby for tougher laws on hazing, something sought by Piazza’s parents.

