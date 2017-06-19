Pennsylvania police say boy, 4, fatally shot himself in face

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police are trying to figure out how a 4-year-old boy got ahold of a gun before fatally shooting himself in the face.
Troopers in Monroe County haven’t charged anyone in the death Sunday of Bentley Thomas Koch at a home in Chestnuthill Township.
The district attorney also is investigating.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
