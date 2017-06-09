Sports Listen

Police: Boy fatally stabs mother, takes own life with gun

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 2:43 pm < a min read
CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Investigators in Massachusetts say a teenager fatally stabbed his mother before taking his own life with a gun.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office on Friday called the deaths of 50-year-old Mary Danehy and 15-year-old Joshua Goyette a murder-suicide. Their bodies were found inside the family home in Chicopee (CHI’-koh-pee) on Thursday.

Danehy had removed her son from school earlier in the day at the request of administrators because of his behavioral problems.

Authorities said Danehy was stabbed numerous times and her son apparently died from a single gunshot wound. A gun was found near his body.

The bodies were found after firefighters responded to a medical alert activation and encountered 88-year-old John Danehy outside the home. He told them he had heard a disturbance and a gunshot inside the house.

