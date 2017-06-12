Police: Man charged in stabbing death of Chicago girl

Sports Listen

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old girl.

John Singleton is accused of stabbing and beating Alexis Stubbs to death late Sunday. She was the daughter of the woman whose victimization resulted in the suspect’s past incarceration.

According to police, the 31-year-old Singleton was at the girl’s apartment most of the day Sunday, but in the evening the mother called 911 because she wanted him to leave. Authorities did not give details of the attack on the girl. However, they said the suspect was arrested six hours later.

Police say Singleton attacked the girl’s mother in August 2014. He faced charges, including domestic violence, and received a three-year sentence after pleading guilty. He was released in April.

Court records show Singleton has a criminal record that includes domestic violence and resisting arrest.

