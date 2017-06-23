Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Ex-doctor who ran…

Police: Ex-doctor who ran pill mill shot in home invasion

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 7:46 am < a min read
Share

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a former doctor and Ohio University trustee who pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion and running a pill mill in Columbus has been shot in an apparent home invasion.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Kevin Lake was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Maj. Steve Tucker says Lake’s son called 911 Thursday morning and reported hearing gunshots after someone tried to break into the home. The officer says the family had recently received a written threat.

Lake pleaded guilty in January to evading $3.5 million in taxes and serving hundreds of patients daily at Columbus Southern Medical Center for prescriptions of oxycodone, hydrocodone and Xanax.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Lake resigned as a university trustee Jan. 21.

The shooting is under investigation.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Ex-doctor who ran…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.