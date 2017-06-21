Sports Listen

Police: Man stole $3.5K from elderly hospitalized neighbor

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 10:43 am < a min read
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A resident of a Massachusetts elderly housing complex has been charged with stealing more than $3,500 from a neighbor who was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack.

The Sun Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2sVDcb9 ) reports that 61-year-old Norman Phinney, of Attleboro, was held on $3,500 bail at his arraignment Tuesday after pleading not guilty to charges including larceny.

Police say when his 70-year-old neighbor suffered a heart attack in a common area in December her door was left open.

Authorities say Phinney went in and took her key, which he used to enter the apartment almost daily, and used her ATM card to withdraw money from her bank account. The woman’s son eventually noticed the unauthorized withdrawals.

Phinney told police he had permission to withdraw money to feed the woman’s dog.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com

