Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Officers fatally shoot…

Police: Officers fatally shoot murder suspect by county jail

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 6:43 pm < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Florida say officers shot and killed a murder suspect near Miami-Dade County’s main jail.

The Miami Herald (https://goo.gl/CLpnf8 ) reports the shooting occurred Monday afternoon in front of a group of bail bond offices across from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Officials say the shooting wasn’t related to the jail.

A Miami-Dade police spokesman says detectives tracked down the murder suspect and approached his SUV. Two officers opened fire, and the 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was found near the shooting site, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect ever pointed it at officers.

Police believe the suspect had used a screwdriver to kill another man a few days earlier and then stole his SUV. Officials weren’t immediately naming the man.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Officers fatally shoot…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.