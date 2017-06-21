Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police search for Utah…

Police search for Utah man after 3 bodies found in Idaho

By REBECCA BOONE June 21, 2017 2:30 pm < a min read
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Idaho are searching nationwide for a man they say should be considered “armed and dangerous” in connection with the shooting deaths of three women in Idaho.

Canyon County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says 60-year-old Gerald “Mike” Bullinger, formerly of Ogden, Utah, is considered a person of interest in the murders discovered Monday at a home in Caldwell. He has been charged with failing to report the deaths.

A sheriff’s deputy found the bodies hidden in a shed after out-of-state family members called to ask that someone check on Bullinger and other relatives who had recently moved to the farmhouse.

The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Dashiell says an autopsy completed Tuesday revealed that each had a single gunshot wound. The bodies have not been identified.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police search for Utah…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives Excellence in Public Service award

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.