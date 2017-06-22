Sports Listen

Police: Treasurer’s son beat her husband to death with bat

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 9:07 am < a min read
BARNESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A criminal complaint says an attorney found dead in the home of his estranged wife, the treasurer of a Pennsylvania county, was fatally beaten by his son with a bat on Father’s Day.

State police say in the complaint filed Wednesday that 37-year-old Matthew Marchalk had repeatedly threatened 60-year-old Gary Marchalk in recent months. The suspect had lived with his father a few days before the beating and was supposed to enter a drug treatment program Monday.

Instead, police say, the suspect beat and robbed his father, took a vehicle and fled the Ryan Township home the victim shared with his wife, Linda, the Schuylkill (SKOOL’-kil) county treasurer. Authorities are still searching for Matthew Marchalk.

Police say another son, Michael, found his father’s body Monday morning and called police.

This story has been corrected to show the suspect’s name is Matthew, not Michael.

