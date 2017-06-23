Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: UPS shooter in…

Police: UPS shooter in San Francisco armed with stolen guns

By PAUL ELIAS June 23, 2017 6:41 pm < a min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say the UPS driver who shot and killed three colleagues last week was armed with two stolen guns and appeared to target his victims.

Commander Greg McEachern told a news conference Friday that investigators have not yet determined Jimmy Lam’s motive, but “the shooting appeared purposeful and targeted.”

The 38-year-old Lam shot and killed three fellow drivers and wounded two others before killing himself in front of police in the June 14 shooting rampage at a San Francisco UPS warehouse.

McEachern said Lam was armed with two stolen weapons.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

He described one as an assault pistol stolen in Utah, which was used in the killings. Lam also had a semi-automatic handgun stolen from Napa County, California.

McEachern said it was not known who stole the weapons.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: UPS shooter in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates bees

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.