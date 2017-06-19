Sports Listen

Police work case of woman, 2 sons killed in California home

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 4:16 pm < a min read
MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are still trying to piece together what led to the killings of a California woman and her two young sons as her husband remains hospitalized with self-inflicted wounds.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves says a 28-year-old man who was found outside of the Modesto home with a large cut on his upper leg has not been arrested. No one else is in custody for the killings either.

Police have not released his name or the names of those slain Saturday night.

Authorities say officers responded to a reported assault and found the 30-year-old woman, 9-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy all dead.

The woman’s brother-in-law tells the Modesto Bee (http://bit.ly/2sEJRpB ) that the couple had been married for about eight years and the man is the biological father of the 4-year-old.

Investigators haven’t released the causes of death.

