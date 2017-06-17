Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Prosecution timeline of traffic…

Prosecution timeline of traffic stop in Castile shooting

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 2:02 am 1 min read
Share

Philando Castile was shot to death by a police officer last July barely more than a minute after his car was pulled over in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb for a faulty taillight. On Friday, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter. Yanez testified he saw a gun and feared for his life.

A criminal complaint gives a timeline of the July 6 traffic stop, as compiled by investigators from squad car audio and video recordings:

9:05 p.m. — Castile’s vehicle comes to a stop.

9:05:15-9:05:22 — Yanez approaches vehicle on driver’s side.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

9:05:22-9:05:38: — Yanez leans at driver’s side window, greets Castile, tells him of brake light problem.

9:05:33 — Officer Joseph Kauser approaches vehicle on passenger side, stands near rear door.

9:05:38 — Yanez asks for driver’s license and proof of insurance.

9:05:48 — Castile provides proof of insurance.

9:05:49-9:05:52 — Yanez glances at card, tucks it into outer pocket.

9:05:52-9:05:55 — Castile tells Yanez: “Sir, I have to tell you that I do have a firearm on me.” Castile interrupts to say “OK” and places right hand on holstered gun.

When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.

9:05:55-9:06:02 — Yanez says, “OK, don’t reach for it, then.” Castile says, “I’m … I’m … (inaudible) reaching … Yanez interrupts to say, “Don’t pull it out.” Castile says: “I’m not pulling it out.” His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, says, “He’s not pulling it out.” Yanez shouts: “Don’t pull it out!” Yanez draws his gun with right hand while reaching inside driver’s window with left. Yanez removes left arm from car, fires seven shots, the last at 9:06:02.

9:06:03 — Reynolds yells: “You just killed my boyfriend!”

9:06:04 — Castile moaned and said what prosecutors called his last words: “I wasn’t reaching for it.”

9:06:42 — Reynolds begins livestreaming on Facebook.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Prosecution timeline of traffic…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.