Prosecutors seek to add…

Prosecutors seek to add lesser charge in Baby Doe trial

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 7:53 pm < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a judge to let jurors consider a lesser charge in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach.

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked that the jury be allowed to consider involuntary manslaughter in Michael McCarthy’s trial. The defense objected to the request.

McCarthy is charged with killing Bella Bond. The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, says McCarthy punched the girl in the abdomen repeatedly until she died in 2015.

McCarthy’s lawyer says Bond killed the girl.

The mother pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping dispose of the body.

A composite image of Bella was shared by millions of people on social media after her body was found on Deer Island in June 2015.

