Rallies against Islamic law draw counter-protests across US

By GENE JOHNSON June 11, 2017 3:03 am < a min read
SEATTLE (AP) — Demonstrators around the country rallied to protest Islamic law, saying it is incompatible with Western democracy. But many of the rallies drew even more raucous counter-protests by people who called such fears unfounded.

The demonstrations were held in more than two dozen U.S. cities, including Seattle, New York and Chicago.

Hundreds of counter-protesters marched through downtown Seattle behind a large sign saying “Seattle stands with our Muslim neighbors.” They marched to City Hall, where dozens of anti-Shariah protesters rallied. Police used tear gas to disperse rowdy demonstrators and arrested three people.

In front of the Trump building in downtown Chicago, about 30 people demonstrated against Islamic law and in favor of President Donald Trump. About twice as many counter-protesters marshaled across the street. A similar scene played out in a park near a New York courthouse.

