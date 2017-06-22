Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Repo man tows minivan…

Repo man tows minivan with sleeping child in back

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 7:34 am < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the man used GPS to track the vehicle after the 7-year-old’s mother said she had stopped to run into work.

The woman and bystanders screamed as the tow truck drove off with her child and the vehicle, which had tinted windows.

The tow truck driver said he checked and didn’t see anyone inside.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Police stopped the vehicle about 10 blocks away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Repo man tows minivan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture Secretary hosts counterparts in Georgia

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.